Two Detroit Lions Hit With Fines After Eagles Loss

The Detroit Lions didn’t just walk away from last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with bumps, bruises, and frustration. Turns out the league office wanted a piece of the action, too.

On Saturday, two Lions starters, safety Brian Branch and wide receiver Jameson Williams, were hit with fines stemming from separate plays in the Week 11 matchup. And yeah… neither one is thrilled about it.

Brian Branch Fined for Hit on Jahan Dotson

Branch was handed an $11,599 fine for unnecessary roughness after a helmet-lowering hit on Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson. It was the same play he was flagged for during the game, the one where he collided with Dotson just under the chin strap.

The hit didn’t just hurt the Lions on the field, it dinged Branch, too. He came out of the play with a toe injury that clearly limited him throughout the week.

So, in one snap: penalty, fine, and injury. Brutal combo.

Jameson Williams Fined for Goalpost Hug After TD

Meanwhile, Jameson Williams was living his best life after hauling in a gorgeous 40-yard bomb from Jared Goff… until the fine notice showed up.

Williams got slapped with a $14,491 fine for his post-touchdown celebration, the one where he hopped up, wrapped his arms around the goalpost, and accidentally broke an NFL rule he didn’t know existed.

Yep, that rule.

Touching or using the goalpost in a celebration has been an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ever since 2014. Jamo’s hug drew the flag, pushed back the PAT attempt, and now cost him nearly fifteen grand.

He later admitted he had no idea the rule existed.

The Bottom Line

Neither fine changes what happened in Philadelphia, but it does pile on to what was already a rough week for Detroit. Branch is battling through injury, Williams is learning the hard way about celebration rules, and the Lions are trying to shake off a frustrating loss.

The good news? Both players are expected to bounce back quickly, and Detroit gets a chance to reset this weekend.