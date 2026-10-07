Brian Branch finally returned to the Detroit Lions practice field Wednesday, and while that was significant enough on its own, he also provided something Lions fans have been waiting a long time to hear: a little optimism regarding Kerby Joseph.

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Branch practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after spending roughly 10 months recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered last December. Joseph remains sidelined with the lingering knee issue that has kept him away from the field, but Branch believes his fellow Pro Bowl safety will eventually join him.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) looks on during warm up ahead of the New Orleans Saints game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Branch Believes Joseph Will Be Back

Branch and Joseph have spent much of the past 10 months rehabbing together, giving Branch a firsthand look at what Joseph has gone through. Asked about his teammate Wednesday, Branch made it clear neither player has any intention of letting a difficult rehabilitation process beat them.

“Kerb’s my dawg. We’ve been—we ain’t quitting, man,” Branch said. “Injured, we’ve been in this thing together for, what, 10 months, man? It’s been a long road. We’ve been fighting every day. He gonna be alright. He gonna be back. We’re gonna be back.”

That’s encouraging. It also shouldn’t be confused with a medical update or a timetable.

The Lions still haven’t announced when Joseph will return to practice, and coach Dan Campbell has consistently maintained that Detroit won’t put him back on the field until his knee has reached the necessary strength level. Campbell provided more detail about that process in September.

“I just know we were strengthening the knee and it wasn’t a setback, but there was a little time there where we weren’t able to do everything we needed to do. And so now we’re back at it,” Campbell said. “And until we can get the knee to a certain point to where it feels strong, as strong as we can possibly get it, and he feels comfortable. We’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready.”

Branch Is Ready to Get Back to Work

There is considerably more clarity surrounding Branch. He officially opened his 21-day evaluation window Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Detroit’s first practice report ahead of Sunday’s game against Arizona.

After nearly a year without practicing, Branch wasn’t interested in hiding his excitement.

“I want to be back my damn self, so I’m ready to be out there,” Branch said.

More importantly, Branch believes he’s handling this comeback better mentally than he did when returning from toe surgery earlier in his career.

“Shoot, I’m getting the rust off now in practice,” Branch said. “I feel good. Honestly, when I had surgery on my toe two years ago, coming back I was kinda in my head. But this time, I don’t know what transpired or what’s been going on with me, but I ain’t in my head. I’m ready to go.”

A Week 5 Return Is Not Guaranteed

Campbell has cautioned that Branch will need time to regain his old form, and Detroit typically hasn’t rushed players back after lengthy absences. That makes a Week 5 return against Arizona far from guaranteed, especially with the Lions’ bye coming immediately afterward.

Still, Wednesday represented real progress.

Detroit’s defense ranks last in the NFL in total defense and passing defense through four games, and second to last in points allowed. Getting Branch back would immediately give that struggling unit one of its best players, and if Joseph can eventually follow him?

That’s when the Lions could finally begin putting their preferred secondary back together.