Dan Campbell Provides Injury Update for Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph

The Detroit Lions have reached an important decision point with two of their best defensive players.

Safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Detroit is still determining whether either player will be activated before the regular season begins.

That decision carries significant consequences.

If Branch or Joseph remains on PUP when Detroit sets its initial 53-man roster, that player must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Both can currently be activated at any point before that deadline.

Kerby Joseph Still Unlikely for Week 1

Joseph’s situation has required patience from the beginning.

The former All-Pro safety has been working back from the knee injury that cost him 11 games last season. The problem originally surfaced during 2025 training camp and eventually became significant enough to shut him down for most of the year.

Joseph performed rehabilitation work with Detroit’s training staff during the early portion of this year’s camp, but he has more recently been away from the team while handling an undisclosed personal matter.

That absence is not believed to represent a setback with his knee. Earlier this month, Campbell said Joseph’s rehabilitation was progressing “very well,” although he continued to indicate that a Week 1 return was unlikely.

Detroit Football Network’s updated injury tracker indicates there remains optimism Joseph could return during the early portion of the season.

The question now is whether Detroit believes Joseph can return early enough to justify activating him before the roster deadline.

If the answer is no, the PUP list would give the Lions additional roster flexibility while guaranteeing Joseph misses the first month.

Brian Branch Remains on Schedule

Branch’s recovery has followed a more predictable timeline.

The 24-year-old suffered a torn Achilles on Dec. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys while attempting to break up a pass in the end zone. Surgery followed, and Detroit has consistently indicated his rehabilitation has remained on schedule.

Branch has spent training camp working on the side with members of the Lions’ medical and performance staff.

Campbell previously said Branch could potentially return to practice around the end of August or beginning of September. The current expectation points more toward early September, with game action potentially following in early October.

Detroit has been careful not to accelerate that schedule simply to get Branch back for the beginning of the season.

Lions Have a Major PUP Decision Coming

This is not simply about whether Branch and Joseph are healthy enough to play Week 1.

Neither appears likely to be.

The more immediate question is whether Detroit believes one or both could return before four games have passed.

If the Lions activate a player from PUP before final cuts, he can remain on the active roster and return whenever medically cleared.

Leave him on PUP, and the first four games disappear automatically.

That makes the next few days important.

Detroit would obviously prefer to open the season with Branch and Joseph patrolling the back end of its defense. That does not appear realistic.

The Lions instead have to decide whether waiting four games is the safest and smartest way to get both players back for the part of the season that matters most.