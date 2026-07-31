Derrick Barnes Gives Branch and Joseph Perfect Nickname

Derrick Barnes needed only four words to describe the combination of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

“Those two are thunder and lightning.”

It may be the perfect nickname for the Detroit Lions’ star safety tandem.

Joseph brings the instincts, range and takeaway production. Branch supplies the violence, explosiveness and ability to create chaos near the football. When both are healthy, Detroit has two defensive backs capable of changing a game in completely different ways.

Kerby Joseph Is Detroit’s Ball Hawk

Barnes has followed Joseph’s career since before the Lions selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I remember watching Kerby in college. He was a Big Ten guy, and I always knew he had it,” Barnes said.

“Kerby is a ball hawk. He knows the game.”

Joseph’s production backs that description.

Few safeties anticipate throws as well as Joseph. He reads quarterbacks, covers ground quickly and consistently puts himself in position to take the football away.

That is the lightning element. One poor decision from a quarterback can become a turnover before the offense realizes what happened.

Brian Branch Brings the Thunder

Branch attacks games differently.

“Then you have BB. He’s probably the most explosive player I’ve ever been around,” Barnes said.

“It’s insane, just his playmaking ability around the ball.”

Branch can cover from the slot, play deep safety, blitz off the edge and deliver hits near the line of scrimmage. His versatility gives Detroit the freedom to disguise coverages and create uncomfortable matchups.

If Joseph is the defender waiting to punish a mistake, Branch is often the one forcing it.

Thunder and lightning. It fits.

Lions Waiting for Their Safety Tandem to Return

Detroit opened training camp without either safety available for full practice.

Barnes acknowledged how much the Lions would benefit from having both players back, but he also expressed confidence in the depth behind them.

“It would be nice to have both of those guys back, but obviously that’s not the case right now,” Barnes said.

“Other guys will pick up the slack.

“We have another good group of guys filling those roles. They’re fighting for starting jobs, and they’re doing a wonderful job.”

The early absence gives Detroit’s reserve defensive backs valuable opportunities. It also reminds everyone how important Branch and Joseph are to the defense’s ceiling.

Barnes Keeping Branch and Joseph in His Prayers

Barnes’ concern goes beyond football.

“With those two, I just pray everything works out,” Barnes said.

“They’re in my prayers, and it would always be great to have them.

“Right now, we’re focused on getting them as healthy as they need to be so they can get back with the team.”

Detroit does not need either safety rushed back for a July practice. It needs both healthy enough to remain on the field when the season becomes important.

That may require patience now.

Bottom Line

Derrick Barnes found the perfect nickname for Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Thunder and lightning.

Branch delivers force, versatility and explosive plays around the line of scrimmage. Joseph patrols the secondary and punishes quarterbacks with his ball-hawking instincts.

The Lions have capable players competing in their absence, but Detroit’s defense becomes far more dangerous when No. 32 and No. 31 are together.

Now the Lions wait for the storm to return.