Brian Branch’s Pro Bowl Breakout: What’s Next for the Lions’ Do-It-All Safety in 2025?

Brian Branch broke out in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl. In 2025, he’s aiming even higher. Here’s why the Lions safety is ready to dominate.

After a monster second season, Branch isn’t just a breakout star—he’s a cornerstone

Let’s be real—Brian Branch was everywhere in 2024. Whether it was stuffing the run, breaking up passes, or baiting quarterbacks into mistakes, the second-year safety proved he’s not just a piece of the puzzle—he is the puzzle.

After making his first Pro Bowl, Branch enters 2025 as a full-on star in a Detroit secondary that suddenly looks deep, dangerous, and full of swagger.

TL;DR

Branch made the 2024 Pro Bowl in his second NFL season

in his second NFL season He racked up 109 tackles , 16 pass breakups, and 4 picks

His role? Part safety, part slot corner, part “just go make a play”

Tied an NFL record with 5 straight games of 2+ passes defended

of 2+ passes defended Now in 2025, he’s stepping into a leadership role with All-Pro goals

How It All Started: Branch Went Full Supernova in 2024

When the Lions drafted Branch in 2023, they knew they were getting a smart, versatile DB. But what they saw in 2024? That was next-level stuff.

Stat Total Tackles 109 (79 solo) Passes Defensed 16 Interceptions 4 Forced Fumbles 1 Sacks 1.0

He wasn’t just filling holes—he was erasing them. One week he’d be locking down slot receivers, the next he’d be crashing the backfield to blow up a screen. He even tied a record with five straight games posting at least two pass breakups—the most by a safety since 1999.

That’s not normal. That’s elite.

What to Expect in 2025

With Kerby Joseph locking down the back end and Terrion Arnold continuing to grow, Branch is about to have even more freedom to do what he does best: wreak havoc.

Here’s what could be in the cards:

Even more usage as a blitzer (he’s got a knack for timing the snap)

Continued matchup duty vs. tight ends and slot WRs

A bigger voice in the huddle and locker room

Oh—and maybe an All-Pro selection if his numbers hold up

Don’t forget, this is still only Year 3. We’re watching a star just getting started.

Why He’s So Valuable

It’s simple: Branch can do it all, and he rarely makes the same mistake twice. The Lions love him because:

✅ He sees the field like a vet

✅ He’s a sure tackler in open space

✅ He disrupts passes without drawing flags

✅ He can line up literally anywhere

The dude’s a Swiss Army Knife with a linebacker’s mindset and a corner’s footwork. That’s rare.

The Bottom Line

Brian Branch has already arrived—but there’s still more coming. His 2024 season wasn’t a fluke. It was a warning shot. In 2025, he’s not just aiming to be one of the best on the Lions. He wants to be one of the best in the league.

And honestly? He’s got everything he needs to get there.