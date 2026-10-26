Brian Branch waited nearly 11 months to return to the football field, and the Detroit Lions safety wasted absolutely no time reminding everyone what they had been missing. In his first game back from a torn Achilles, Branch delivered a crucial interception and helped Detroit secure a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

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But following the victory, Branch had an even bigger message about Detroit’s defense and its responsibility to the rest of the team. The talented defensive back made it clear that the Lions cannot continue expecting Jared Goff and the offense to carry them every Sunday.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brian Branch Sends Strong Message About Lions Defense

Detroit’s defense had to close the game out after Dan Campbell’s fourth-down gamble failed late in the fourth quarter, and Branch’s postgame answer about the unit’s mindset should excite Lions fans. He believes the defense has enough talent to win games without requiring an offensive explosion.

“We shouldn’t expect the offense to score 31 points every game,” Branch said. “I think we’re a very good defense when we all lock in, and tonight we showed a little bit of that. But I feel like we can do better. When we’re on the field, it’s always, get the ball back to the offense.”

Those comments carry weight considering Detroit’s defensive struggles through the opening weeks of the season. The Lions entered Sunday’s game ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several major defensive categories, and holding Green Bay to 17 points was the first time this season they kept an opponent under 20.

As we previously reported when Aidan Hutchinson organized a players-only defensive meeting, Detroit’s veteran leaders had challenged the unit to communicate better, trust one another, and rediscover its identity. Branch pointed to everything the group has already been through together.

“We done been through a lot and now it’s time to hit the ground running now,” Branch said.

Brian Branch Admits He Wasn’t Happy With His Snap Count

Branch’s return was already one of the biggest storylines entering Sunday’s matchup, but his fourth-quarter interception of Jordan Love, won by going up over Green Bay receiver Christian Watson, made it even more memorable. He finished with four tackles and a pass breakup while playing approximately two-thirds of Detroit’s defensive snaps.

However, Branch admitted he wasn’t thrilled about the team’s plan to limit his playing time after such a lengthy absence. His competitive instincts made it difficult to remain on the sideline, even though he understood the medical staff’s reasoning.

Branch said his adrenaline was flowing the moment he got on the field, and he thanked the coaching staff for holding the line on the plan anyway.

“The plan was to pitch count,” Branch said. “I kind of didn’t like it, but they were smart for doing it, and I just thanked them because they were looking out for me.”

As we previously reported when Detroit officially activated Branch, the Lions had been carefully managing his return following the Achilles injury he suffered last December. His performance against Green Bay demonstrated why the coaching staff was eager to get him back on the field.

The interception came on third-and-21, and Branch had backed off the line before the snap because he expected Love to take a deep shot from Green Bay’s own end zone. His instincts resurfaced immediately despite nearly a year away from meaningful game action.

Branch Has Bold Message About Lions’ Defensive Potential

The most encouraging takeaway from Branch’s postgame comments was his confidence in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the players around him. Despite Sunday’s strong performance, Branch believes Detroit’s defense has more room to improve.

“(Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) called a hell of a game plan, put everybody in the right spot,” Branch said. “And again, once we execute, it’s wraps, and that’s all we got to do moving forward is execute his game plan.”

“We executed. We still left a lot of plays out there again, that comes with it,” Branch said.

Branch also made a point of crediting Detroit’s secondary, which he said knew the game “was going to come down, in a way, to how the DBs play.” The group held Watson and Matthew Golden under 100 combined yards and kept both out of the end zone, the first time any team has done that to the pair this season.

“But we all played a hell of a game, and I’m just proud to be a part of the secondary,” Branch said.

Lions Defense Faces the Vikings Next at Ford Field

The Lions improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s victory, and the Minnesota Vikings come to Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1. Branch called a division win a “mini playoff game.”

For Branch, the victory was about far more than an interception or another win in the standings. After nearly 11 months away from football, simply being back on the field alongside his teammates carried special meaning. He said he was “more anxious than nervous” before his return, and afterward he reiterated that he cannot take this game for granted.

“I asked for God just to have a clean game, and we all had a clean game,” Branch said.

Branch is back, and his message couldn’t be clearer: Detroit’s offense shouldn’t have to win every game by itself. If the Lions’ defense continues improving with its star safety back in the lineup, this team could become much more dangerous as the season progresses.