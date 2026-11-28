Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is once again receiving some unwanted attention from the NFL. On Saturday, the league announced that Branch has been fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness stemming from Detroit’s 31-21 Week 11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

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Interestingly, Branch was not penalized by the officials when the incident occurred. However, the NFL subsequently reviewed the play and determined that the infraction warranted financial discipline.

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Fines Brian Branch for Face Mask Incident

The incident occurred with 8:11 remaining in the third quarter, when Tampa Bay faced a second-and-5 from its own 35-yard line. Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving picked up six yards on the play, during which Branch became tangled up with Tampa Bay tight end Bauer Sharp while attempting to get to Irving.

Although no flag was thrown, the league determined that Branch committed a face mask violation. Under the NFL’s player accountability policy, players can receive fines for infractions even when officials do not call a penalty during the game.

For Branch, whose physical style of play is a big part of what makes him such an effective defensive player, the incident proved to be a rather expensive one.

Brian Branch Fined Again by the NFL

Saturday’s announcement marks another financial penalty for Branch, who was fined $23,882 following Detroit’s victory over Green Bay earlier this season. Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have also been fined by the NFL this season.

Branch wasn’t the only player disciplined following the Lions’ victory over Tampa Bay. According to Bucs Nation, Buccaneers defensive players Vita Vea, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Elijah Roberts also received fines for incidents during the game.

Branch’s latest punishment is financial, with no suspension announced in connection with the incident. The Lions will need their talented safety at his best as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.