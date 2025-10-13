Viral Video Shows Lions S Brian Branch Slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster After Game

The Detroit Lions’ 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night wasn’t the only thing making headlines; it was what happened after the game that stole the spotlight.

A video circulating on social media shows Lions safety Brian Branch throwing a punch at Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during postgame handshakes at Arrowhead Stadium.

The clip appears to show Branch exchanging words with Smith-Schuster before suddenly slapping him. The Chiefs receiver immediately reacted, chasing Branch down before the two got tangled up near midfield. Branch then appeared to grab Smith-Schuster by the facemask and pull him to the ground before teammates and officials stepped in to separate them.

Brian Branch Likely to Face Fine/Suspension

It was an ugly moment following an already frustrating loss for Detroit, one that will almost certainly lead to disciplinary action from the NFL, including but not limited to a fine and a suspension.

Branch, who’s quickly developed a reputation as one of the league’s most physical young defensive backs, also carries some history when it comes to on-field discipline. He has been fined multiple times during his career, and last season, he was against the Green Bay Packers for unnecessary roughness. That track record likely won’t help his case as the league reviews the footage.