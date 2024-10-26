fb
Saturday, October 26, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsBrian Branch Reveals One Coach Who Got Him To Where He Is...
Detroit Lions

Brian Branch Reveals One Coach Who Got Him To Where He Is Today

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

In a recent appearance on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, Detroit Lions rookie standout Brian Branch credited his rapid development to a key figure in the organization: defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. When asked by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown if there was a particular player or coach who had influenced him the most, Branch didn’t hesitate to highlight Glenn’s role in his growth.

Brian Branch Sums Up His Game Brian Branch suffers injury Brian Branch just cannot stop watching his pick-six Brian Branch hints at when C.J. Gardner-Johnson will return Brian Branch fined by NFL Brian Branch on Detroit Lions

“AG (Aaron Glenn). He did play this game for a long time,” Branch shared. “He treats everybody the same, and I feel like he gave me a lot of tools I could put in my toolbox to help sharpen me and my game.” Glenn, a former Pro Bowl cornerback himself, has been integral in guiding Branch through the start of his NFL career, providing not only technical instruction but a grounding presence that keeps Branch focused and humble.

Branch went on to describe how Glenn’s mentorship goes beyond just on-field tactics: “He always stays on top of me and never lets me get too big-headed. He wants the best for me, and that’s all I could ask for from a coach.” For Branch, Glenn’s hands-on approach and relentless encouragement have been key as he’s quickly adjusted to the intensity of the NFL.

As Branch continues his impressive NFL career, the influence of a veteran like Glenn appears to be a cornerstone of his development, helping him hone the skills that have made him one of the Lions' rising stars.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Gives Major Love To Potential Lions Trade Candidate
Next article
Jon Gruden Breaks Internet With Jared Goff Comparison
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

E bell on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Chuck Tempalski on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Evie on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Steven M on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Daniel Reed on Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions