Brian Branch Reveals One Coach Who Got Him To Where He Is Today

In a recent appearance on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, Detroit Lions rookie standout Brian Branch credited his rapid development to a key figure in the organization: defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. When asked by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown if there was a particular player or coach who had influenced him the most, Branch didn’t hesitate to highlight Glenn’s role in his growth.

“AG (Aaron Glenn). He did play this game for a long time,” Branch shared. “He treats everybody the same, and I feel like he gave me a lot of tools I could put in my toolbox to help sharpen me and my game.” Glenn, a former Pro Bowl cornerback himself, has been integral in guiding Branch through the start of his NFL career, providing not only technical instruction but a grounding presence that keeps Branch focused and humble.

Branch went on to describe how Glenn’s mentorship goes beyond just on-field tactics: “He always stays on top of me and never lets me get too big-headed. He wants the best for me, and that’s all I could ask for from a coach.” For Branch, Glenn’s hands-on approach and relentless encouragement have been key as he’s quickly adjusted to the intensity of the NFL.

As Branch continues his impressive NFL career, the influence of a veteran like Glenn appears to be a cornerstone of his development, helping him hone the skills that have made him one of the Lions' rising stars.