Brian Branch Reveals Who Detroit Lions Should Select in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft with hopes of building upon their strong 15-2 regular season record and bouncing back from an early playoff exit. While recent changes in the coaching staff and coordinators have shaped the offseason, the Lions are still focused on adding talent to their roster, with the ultimate goal being a Super Bowl victory.

Brian Branch’s Suggestion for the Lions’ Next Draft Pick

Detroit’s success in the draft has been key to their recent rise, and one of their standout picks, Brian Branch, has already made a major impact. The Pro Bowl defensive back has shown his versatility in the secondary and is now advocating for another key addition in the upcoming draft.

As you can see below, Brian Branch took to X and shared his thoughts on who the Lions should target, suggesting that GM Brad Holmes take a close look at Jihaad Campbell. Branch, who played alongside Campbell at Alabama in 2022, believes that the young linebacker would be a perfect fit for Detroit’s defense.

Bottom Line

One thing is for certain, Brad Holmes LOVES drafting players from Alabama, and it would not be surprising at all if he selected Jihaad Campbell with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Campbell was a tackling machine with the Crimson Tide, and he would fit perfectly with the Lions defense.