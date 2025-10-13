Detroit Lions S Brian Branch Suspended by NFL

The NFL has officially suspended Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch for one game without pay following his postgame altercation with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL is suspending #Lions DB Brian Branch one game without pay for his altercation with JuJu Smith-Schuster after Sunday night’s loss in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/T8szCdzh2Z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2025

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Branch: “Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players. Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.”

What Happened?

The incident occurred after Sunday night’s 30-17 loss in Kansas City, when Branch and Smith-Schuster exchanged words near midfield before the situation escalated. Cameras captured Branch delivering an open-hand slap to Smith-Schuster, sparking a brief scuffle that teammates and coaches quickly broke up.

NFL Lowers the Boom

The league announced Monday that Branch’s actions violated the NFL’s player conduct policy, resulting in a one-game suspension and loss of game check. The decision comes after multiple analysts, including former quarterback Robert Griffin III, publicly called for the league to issue disciplinary action.

“Brian Branch started the fight on the field… He should be suspended,” Griffin wrote on social media after the game.

Branch Takes Accountability

Following the game, Branch admitted he let his emotions get the best of him.

“I did a little childish thing,” Branch said. “I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don’t catch it. They be trying to bully me out there… I shouldn’t have did it. It was childish.”

The safety also claimed that Smith-Schuster illegally blocked him in the back earlier in the game, a hit that went uncalled and contributed to his frustration.

Lions Secondary Faces Another Setback

Branch’s suspension is another blow to a banged-up Detroit secondary that’s already been battling injuries. Starting safety Kerby Joseph continues to deal with a lingering knee issue, and rookie Thomas Harper has been called upon to step up in relief.

With Branch sidelined, the Lions will be without one of their defensive leaders for next week’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a critical NFC showdown as Detroit looks to stay atop the division heading into its bye week.