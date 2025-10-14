Dan Campbell Comments on Brian Branch Appeal, Says Lions Will “Figure It Out” Without Him

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear on Tuesday that he’s not counting on safety Brian Branch being available for Monday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Branch’s one-game suspension, handed down after he struck Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the face following Detroit’s 30–17 loss Sunday, is under appeal. The hearing is expected to take place today or Wednesday, but Campbell isn’t expecting a miracle.

“I’m not expecting it to get overturned,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “If it happens, that’s a bonus. Right now, I’m assuming he’s out and he’s not going to win it.”

That’s classic Campbell: honest, pragmatic, and focused on what he can control.

A Coach Who Refuses to Dwell on What’s Lost

Branch’s absence stings. The third-year safety has been a playmaker for Detroit all season, bringing energy, physicality, and elite instincts to the secondary. But Campbell’s not spending time feeling sorry for himself or his defense.

“My job is to move forward here and I know this, we don’t have him,” Campbell said. “We don’t have him, so I can worry about that or I can worry about what we do have and how we adjust.”

That mindset has become part of Detroit’s DNA under Campbell. No excuses, no distractions, just solutions.

“I know we’ve got Harper, we’ve got (Loren) Strickland, we’ve got Rock (Ya-Sin) who can play safety and corner,” he said. “We can play one safety and four linebackers for all I care. We’ll figure it out. (Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) will have a good plan.”

Campbell’s Perspective on the Incident

Branch was ejected after retaliating against Smith-Schuster, who had delivered an unpenalized blindside block late in the game. Afterward, Branch called his own actions “childish,” a word that resonated with Campbell as they spoke privately on Monday.

“Look, this is one instance of something that happened,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t matter what led to it, that’s no different than you’re driving down the road and something happens on the highway, you can’t take out your aggression on somebody else. Can’t cross that line.”

Campbell wasn’t excusing the behavior, but he also wasn’t about to pile on. His message was one of accountability and growth, the same message that has turned the Lions into a disciplined, unified locker room.

“Our players know that,” he said. “Brian knows it. He’s fine. He’ll learn from this and be better. Listen, he’s an outstanding young man, he really is, and he’s got a big heart and he made a mistake and he’ll learn from it.”

The Team’s Defensive Adjustment Plan

Even without Branch, Campbell sounded confident that Detroit’s defense would be ready for the Buccaneers. With Kerby Joseph nursing a knee injury, the Lions could get creative with their personnel.

The options on the table? Plenty. Campbell mentioned rookie safety Harper, veteran Rock Ya-Sin, and even the possibility of running heavier linebacker sets if needed.

“We can play one safety and four linebackers for all I care,” Campbell joked. “We’ll figure it out.”

It’s that kind of adaptability that has helped Detroit maintain its defensive edge despite a long list of injuries this season. The Lions have already played without key contributors like Alim McNeill, Marcus Davenport, and Avonte Maddox, yet they remain one of the NFC’s most physical units.

Big Picture: Growth Through Adversity

This is another test for Campbell’s team, and another teaching moment for Brian Branch. The head coach’s message was simple: mistakes happen, but how you respond defines who you are.

Branch has already shown maturity by owning up to his mistake and apologizing. Campbell’s faith in his young safety hasn’t wavered.

“He’s an outstanding young man,” Campbell reiterated. “He’ll learn from it.”

That’s not coach-speak. That’s a leader reinforcing trust, even when a player slips up.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell isn’t expecting Brian Branch’s suspension to be overturned, but he’s not sweating it either.

The Lions will adjust, they’ll prepare, and they’ll keep playing their brand of physical, disciplined football.

As Campbell put it best: “We’ll have a plan ready, and we’ll be ready to play Tampa Bay.”