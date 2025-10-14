Detroit Lions S Brian Branch to Appeal Suspension

According to a report from NFL Network, Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch will officially appeal his one-game suspension following his postgame altercation with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The league handed down the punishment on Monday, suspending Branch without pay for one game after reviewing video of the incident, which occurred moments after Detroit’s 30–17 loss on Sunday Night Football.

Branch’s Side of the Story

Branch previously admitted that he let his emotions get the best of him in the heat of the moment.

“I did a little childish thing,” Branch said. “I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don’t catch it… I shouldn’t have did it. It was childish.”

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an illegal block in the back that Branch says went uncalled earlier in the game. Frustrated by what he felt was a lack of officiating consistency, Branch confronted Smith-Schuster near midfield after the game, leading to a brief scuffle captured on national television.

What’s Next for Branch and the Lions

If Branch does not win his appeal, he will miss next Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be eligible to return to the active roster the following day. His absence would mark a significant blow to Detroit’s secondary, which has already been dealing with injuries to Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold, and D.J. Reed.

Branch, who is making $1,379,250 this season, would forfeit $76,625 in game salary if the suspension stands.

The Lions, sitting at 4–2, are preparing for a crucial Monday Night Football showdown against Tampa Bay, a game that could have major implications in the NFC playoff picture.