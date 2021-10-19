Broadcast team released for 2021 Stafford Bowl between Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Los Angeles Rams, making it the first time Rams QB Matthew Stafford will play his former team.

The broadcast team for the 2021 Stafford Bowl has been revealed and as you can see, it will be Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin.

Sunday’s game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

