Broadcaster Dick Vitale tweets latest health update

Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale announced earlier this year that he’ll be stepping aside for the remainder of this season in order to rest his voice and correct Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords.

This afternoon, the 82-year-old Vitale provided an optimistic health update. He wrote the following on social media:

“OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby !”

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma in October and made a highly publicized return to the airwaves in November, calling his only game so far this season.

Vitale has previously served as the head coach at The University of Detroit, leading the Titans to a 78–30 during his time at the school. He later would take over as the bench boss of the Detroit Pistons, leading them to a 30-52 mark in the 1978-79 NBA season; he would be dismissed the following year following a 4-8 record to begin the season.

With March Madness right around the corner, the timing of Vitale’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.