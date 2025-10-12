Brock Wright Fined After Unruly Play During Lions’ Win Over Bengals

Brock Wright, the tight end for the Detroit Lions, received his first-ever NFL fine of $11,883 for unnecessary roughness after the Lions’ 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. This fine stemmed from an incident that occurred during the game, where video evidence shows Wright’s foot potentially making contact with Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson’s leg just before a sack took place. Remarkably, no penalty was called during the actual game while the league later classified this act under striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.

Since joining the Lions in 2021, Wright has maintained a reputation for discipline, committing only eight penalties throughout his career, with most stemming from false starts. This incident is a significant deviation from his previously clean record, marking the first time he has been penalized financially by the league.

In the same game against the Bengals, Wright made notable contributions by catching a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff, helping the Lions establish an early lead. Through the first five games of the current season, Wright has surpassed his previous year’s offensive totals with five receptions totaling 37 yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN has projected that if Wright continues on this trend, he could conclude the season with 126 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

