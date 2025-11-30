Dan Campbell Gives Scary Brock Wright Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t mince words on Sunday when discussing tight end Brock Wright’s injury, and the update was downright scary.

Speaking with reporters, Campbell said Wright is dealing with what he called a “trachea injury”, adding that the team is sending out scans for multiple opinions. Campbell also warned that it “could be a long-term deal,” far more serious than what many expected after Wright was ruled out of the Lions’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

For a Lions team already dealing with injuries and fighting to stay alive in the NFC playoff race, this update is a gut punch.

Wright, 27, has been a steady in-line blocker and underrated pass-catcher for Detroit since entering the league in 2021. This season, he has 14 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. With Sam LaPorta already on injured reserve, this is a huge blow.

The Lions will wait for final medical opinions, but the tone of Campbell’s update suggests this may not be a quick recovery.

Detroit now turns its attention to Dallas on Thursday night, but they’ll likely be doing it without Brock Wright for the foreseeable future.