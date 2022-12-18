Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]

OH MY!! With the Detroit Lions trailing the New York Jets with 2:00 remaining in the game, the Lions had the ball 4th & inches from their own 49-yard line. With the game on the line, the Lions once again dialed up a trick play that ended up paying off in a VERY BIG way.

Watch as Jared Goff finds a wide-open Brock Wright, who ends up going the distance for a long go-ahead touchdown!

The Lions’ defense ended up sealing the deal as the Jets missed a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are alive and well!