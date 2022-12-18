Detroit Lions News

Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions had the ball fourth & inches
  • The Lions scored a TD on fourth & inches

OH MY!! With the Detroit Lions trailing the New York Jets with 2:00 remaining in the game, the Lions had the ball 4th & inches from their own 49-yard line. With the game on the line, the Lions once again dialed up a trick play that ended up paying off in a VERY BIG way.

This week's hottest stories

Watch as Jared Goff finds a wide-open Brock Wright, who ends up going the distance for a long go-ahead touchdown!

The Lions’ defense ended up sealing the deal as the Jets missed a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are alive and well!

Brock Wright,Detroit Lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Mike Hart Michigan Football Michigan football lands No. 2 EDGE in Transfer Portal
Next Article Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Detroit Lions scratch out their sixth victory in seven games during Week 15 win against Jets
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions scratch out their sixth victory in seven games during Week 15 win against Jets
Detroit Lions Notes
Brock Wright Detroit Lions
Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]
Detroit Lions News
Mike Hart Michigan Football
Michigan football lands No. 2 EDGE in Transfer Portal
U of M
Derek Lalonde Detroit Red Wings
Derek Lalonde has challenge for Detroit Red Wings players regarding Gordie Howe
Detroit Red Wings News
Lost your password?