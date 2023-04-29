With the 96th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Brodric Martin. Martin played two years of his college career at Western Kentucky.

Key Points:

The Detroit Lions selected Brodric Martine with the 96th overall pick.

Campbell played two seasons with Western Kentucky University.

Brodric Martin: Getting to Know the Detroit Lions No. 96 Pick

Last season for Western Kentucky Martin played in 14 games registering 31 total tackles, 1.5 for losses, and 1.5 sacks. In his career for Western Kentucky, he played in 26 games recording 62 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery as well as one forced fumble.

Scouting Report

Via Dane Brugler:

SUMMARY: Brodric Martin played his high school football a few miles away from the Alabama campus, going both ways as a tight end and defensive end. A no-star recruit, he landed at FCS-level North Alabama where he spent four years as a nose tackle. Prior to the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal and was part of an impressive group of transfers to sign with WKU, including quarterback Bailey Zappe. Martin showed improved confidence with each game and turned himself into a legitimate NFL prospect as a senior. Martin is a light-footed big man with a decent first step to attack the outside leverage of blockers and the lateral quickness to stack and defend multiple gaps. He generates easy power from his legs and his upper half, including violent hands, but his technique fades quickly. Martin won’t be a high-volume snap defender in the NFL, but he is a wrecking ball who can become a valuable part of a nose tackle rotation if given time to develop.

Bottom Line

The Lions continue to add defensive help, after drafting a linebacker and safety they addressed their defensive line with the pick of Martin. He most likely won't start right away but he adds depth to a defensive unit that needs players they can rely on in the trenches and Brad Holmes must know something about this kid to trade back up and take him to solidify their defense.