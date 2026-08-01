Former Detroit Lions DT Brodric Martin Finds New Home

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin is getting another NFL opportunity.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Martin on Saturday after placing defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher on injured reserve with a foot injury. The move brings Martin back to the organization that originally traded the No. 96 overall pick to Detroit during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brodric Martin Gets Fresh Start in Arizona

Martin was one of Brad Holmes’ boldest developmental bets.

Detroit surrendered the No. 122, No. 139 and No. 168 selections to move into the third round and select the massive Western Kentucky defensive tackle. Arizona used those three picks on guard Jon Gaines II, quarterback Clayton Tune and linebacker Owen Pappoe.

At 6-foot-5 and more than 330 pounds, Martin possessed the rare size Detroit wanted in the middle of its defensive line. He recorded 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups during his final college season, but his physical tools never translated into a steady role with the Lions.

Martin appeared in five games for Detroit across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, making one start and recording four tackles. The Lions released him before the 2025 season, beginning a winding stretch that included time with Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Another Chance to Reward Detroit’s Initial Belief

Arizona is not signing Martin to become the face of its defensive line. This is a training camp opportunity created by an injury.

Still, it gives the 27-year-old another chance to prove the Lions were not wrong to believe in his developmental upside.

Martin’s size will continue to earn him looks. The question has always been whether he can play with enough leverage, consistency and quickness to become more than an intriguing physical project.

Detroit waited two seasons for that growth. Arizona will now see whether a change of scenery can unlock it.

Bottom Line

Brodric Martin never became the interior force Brad Holmes envisioned after trading three draft picks to acquire him.

His signing with the Cardinals does not erase that disappointment, but it gives the former Lions third-round selection another shot at extending his NFL career. For Detroit fans, it is also a reminder that even a strong front office will occasionally swing big and miss.