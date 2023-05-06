High school basketball prospect Bronny James, who is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has taken to Instagram to announce his college decision. According to Bronny, he has made the decision to attend USC to play college basketball.

Bronny James takes to Instagram to announce college decision

This news does not come as much of a surprise as the thought was that it was only a matter of time before James announced his commitment to USC. James, who is a combo guard, is currently ranked as the No. 26 player in the country, according to 247Sports.

Bottom Line: How long will he stay?

It will be interesting to see if Bronny had what it takes to be a one-and-done in college so that he can get to the NBA to potentially play with his dad. LeBron James has said multiple times that his goal is to someday play on the same team as his son.