Proposed Lions-Browns NFL Draft Trade Sends Rising QB Prospect to Cleveland

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, trade buzz is swirling around the Detroit Lions and their No. 28 pick. Could Cleveland leap up to take their quarterback of the future?

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, the Detroit Lions remain one of the more unpredictable teams on the board. Holding the No. 28 overall pick, Lions GM Brad Holmes has a reputation for zigging when others zag — and that’s exactly what a new mock draft from USA TODAY’s Nate Davis envisions.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft

Lions Trade Down, Browns Move Up

Davis projects the Cleveland Browns trading up to No. 28 overall, leapfrogging five teams in order to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. For the Browns, this would signal the official end of the Deshaun Watson experiment, and the beginning of a new era under center.

“Cleveland climbs five spots to secure a long-term replacement for Deshaun Watson,” Davis writes. “Dart…might still need a bit of time to get acclimated to the NFL, so it doesn’t hurt that he can marinate behind Joe Flacco and/or Kenny Pickett.”

From Detroit’s perspective, this move could be a savvy one. With no fifth-round pick in their arsenal and plenty of depth needed across the roster, trading back would allow Brad Holmes to gather more capital without leaving the first round entirely.

Why This Makes Sense for Detroit

Let’s face it — the Lions are not desperate for an immediate starter with this pick. They have a loaded roster, a proven quarterback in Jared Goff, and an opportunity to take advantage of a quarterback-needy team like Cleveland.

Moving back five or six spots to grab another mid-round pick could position Detroit to still land one of their coveted targets (like a guard, EDGE, or WR) while also bolstering their options on Day 2.

The Bottom Line

Mock trades like this aren’t gospel, but they give us a glimpse into how things could play out. With Jaxson Dart drawing buzz and the Lions sitting in a prime spot to trade back, this proposed deal between Detroit and Cleveland might not be as far-fetched as it seems.

And knowing Brad Holmes, anything is on the table come draft night.

