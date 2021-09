If you are a fan of the Cleveland Browns you are probably holding your breath right now as QB Baker Mayfield just suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle against the Houston Texans.

Take a look as Mayfield tosses an interception and then is injured while attempting to make a tackle.

As noted by Dov Kleiman, the injury does not look good.

Here's what happened to Baker, looks bad..pic.twitter.com/FoGLlSvfoz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021