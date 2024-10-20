Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suffers Devastating Injury Vs. Bengals [Video]

During the second quarter of today's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered what appears to be a devastating, season-ending injury. The injury occurred as Watson was scrambling to escape pressure, and fans could immediately sense something was wrong.

“You see the buckle of his leg, my goodness,” CBS play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes remarked during the live broadcast, as Watson collapsed on the field.

Watson appeared visibly emotional as he was carted off the field, showing the gravity of the situation. Based on the early signs, it is feared that Watson suffered a severe Achilles tendon injury, which would effectively end his 2024 season.

The Browns quickly turned to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to take over for Watson. Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in 2023, will likely be tasked with leading the Browns for the remainder of the game — and perhaps the season if Watson's injury is confirmed to be as serious as it seems.

Here is the video that clearly shows Watson suffering the right leg injury, leaving Browns fans and the entire NFL world holding their breath.

Deshaun Watson goes down with an achilles injury and is being carted off the field pic.twitter.com/8tQDjs5Zoa — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) October 20, 2024