Browns RB Kareem Hunt carted off field after suffering injury [Video]

It has not been a great day for the Cleveland Browns as they are not only getting whooped by the Arizona Cardinals but they have also suffered a couple of injuries along the way, including what could be a serious injury to Kareem Hunt.
Take a look as Hunt appears to injure his leg during a run against the Cardinals.
Did Kareem Hunt just blow his achilles? pic.twitter.com/l5zgDHLwRp
— Ty (@fauxacc0unt) October 17, 2021
Following the injury, Hunt had to be carted to the locker room.
Kareem Hunt is being carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/PKt3COkxzX
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021
According to the Browns, Hunt has been ruled OUT of the game with a calf injury.