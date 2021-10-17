Browns RB Kareem Hunt carted off field after suffering injury [Video]

by

It has not been a great day for the Cleveland Browns as they are not only getting whooped by the Arizona Cardinals but they have also suffered a couple of injuries along the way, including what could be a serious injury to Kareem Hunt.

Take a look as Hunt appears to injure his leg during a run against the Cardinals.

Following the injury, Hunt had to be carted to the locker room.

According to the Browns, Hunt has been ruled OUT of the game with a calf injury.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.