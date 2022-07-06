Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

If quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to continue shooting his “At Home With Baker Mayfield” commercials for Progressive Insurance, it will be from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The drama has officially ended this afternoon with a massive trade. The Browns are sending Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional 5th-round draft selection.

BREAKING: The #Browns are trading QB Baker Mayfield to the #Panthers in exchanged for a conditional fifth-round pick, per @RapSheet. The pick could turn into a fourth-rounder. Baker has a new home. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 6, 2022

And even more ironic, the Browns and Panthers will play one another in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Schedule.

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Just perfect scheduling. 🍿🍿 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield was made expendable by the Browns

Mayfield was made expendable by the Browns with their acquisition of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, who finds himself still in the middle of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple massage therapists. They also gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract despite the allegations.

In order to facilitate the trade, the Browns have agreed to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s 2022 salary ($18 million).

Late last month, Mayfield said that it would be best for both sides if they simply moved on from one another.

“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland,” Mayfield said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me and teammates and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime…the support staff of Cleveland, the people of Cleveland, it’s a great sports town. So I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment towards the city of Cleveland by any means.”

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before mini-camp and all those things, but that’s the stuff that’s out of my control,” Mayfield said. “So let those things happen and fall into place and, right now, I’m just controlling what I can and enjoying this.”

In 59 career games, all with Cleveland, Mayfield amassed 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

