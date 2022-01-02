in NFL

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is no longer with Buccaneers

18 Views 3 Votes

UPDATE:

According to reports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians just announced that Antonio Brown has been released following his actions on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman/status/1477751174279356420?s=21

FROM EARLIER:

Here is the incident that transpired during today’s game vs. the Jets.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Antonio Brown strips off jersey, leaves field during game in bizarre outburst [Video]