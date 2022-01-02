Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is no longer with Buccaneers

UPDATE:
According to reports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians just announced that Antonio Brown has been released following his actions on Sunday.
https://twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman/status/1477751174279356420?s=21
FROM EARLIER:
Here is the incident that transpired during today’s game vs. the Jets.
Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022
