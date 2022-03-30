Bruce Arians steps down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, replacement named

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach and is transitioning to the front office as the team’s Senior Football Consultant.

Todd Bowles has been named as the Buccaneers’ new head coach.

From Buccaneers:

A stunning succession plan is in motion at Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters.

On Wednesday evening, Bruce Arians informed his coaching staff and players that he is stepping aside as the Buccaneers’ head coach and will take on a new role for the team as a Senior Football Consultant. The Buccaneers are promoting Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to the position of head coach.

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” said Bowles. “Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”