Bruce Springsteen’s daughter is headed to the Tokyo Olympics

Though you probably did not know this until now (at least I didn’t), Jessica Springsteen, who is the daughter of Bruce Springsteen, is a champion equestrian.

And now, after years of training, Jessica has been selected to be part of the United States equestrian team where she will take part in the horse jumping portion of the Tokyo Olympics.

From Yahoo!:

The younger Springsteen has long been one of the country’s top equestrians in show jumping. According to the U.S. Equestrian Federation, she has represented the U.S. several times at the FEI Nations Cup and most recently won the 2021 WEF $37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic CSI4* in Wellington, Florida.

Making the Olympic team represents a breakthrough for Springsteen, though, as she was only an alternate rider for the 2012 U.S. Olympic team and missed out on the short list in 2016. Springsteen will be joined by riders Kent Farrington and his horse Gazelle, Laura Kraut and her horse Baloutinue and McLain Ward and the unfortunately named Contagious, along with reserves Brian Moggre and Lucy Deslauriers.

Congrats, Jessica!