The Detroit Red Wings need to make a decision soon on what they want to do with defenseman Simon Edvinsson. He is 23 years old, he is still an unsigned restricted free agent, and under the league’s rules he is ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the season if he has no contract when the Dec. 1 deadline passes. That makes a Simon Edvinsson trade one of the few levers Detroit has left, and Boston is one of the teams that has looked.

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Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column that Boston is one of the teams that “took a long look” at Edvinsson, along with Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose and Seattle, and that there were likely more. Friedman also noted there has been “less chatter recently” out of Boston, so this is interest that has cooled, not a deal that is close.

In 72 games in 2025-26 with the Red Wings, Edvinsson scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 12. If Detroit were to trade him before Dec. 1, there are some interesting prospects the Red Wings could ask the Bruins for.

Mar 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (27) fight for position in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

James Hagens Is the Prize Boston Will Not Move

Centerman James Hagens is only 20 years old. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he played for the Boston College Eagles in college. In 17 games with the Bruins this season, he has scored six goals and recorded six assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 7. Hagens is a young center Detroit would want back without question if it were to trade Edvinsson away.

With that being said, it would feel impossible for the Bruins to trade Hagens to the Red Wings, let alone anywhere else. Daily Faceoff ranked him at the top of Boston’s prospect pool in July, and he is a big part of Boston’s future.

Dean Letourneau Is the Realistic Ask in a Simon Edvinsson Trade

Dean Letourneau is playing for Boston College this season. He is 20 years old. Letourneau was the 25th overall pick, a first-round selection, in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has scored seven goals and recorded six assists in 11 games this season, and his plus/minus rating is 1. That is 13 points in 11 games after he put up 22 goals and 39 points in 36 games as a sophomore. Entering the 2026-27 season, Daily Faceoff had him as the Bruins’ second-best prospect.

It might be hard for Boston to move him because Letourneau is playing for the Eagles, and that is not far from where the Bruins play hockey. There is a good chance that Letourneau joins the organization by the end of the 2026-27 NCAA season, with either the Providence Bruins in the AHL or Boston in the NHL. This would be an interesting prospect for the Red Wings to potentially acquire.

Frederic Brunet Would Be the Depth Piece

Defenseman Frederic Brunet is 23 years old. He was a fifth-round selection, the 132nd overall pick, in the 2022 NHL Draft. Brunet has played in 14 games for Boston this season. He has scored one goal and recorded four assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 2. Daily Faceoff ranked him eighth in that same prospect pool.

Of the three, Letourneau is the most likely player the Red Wings could land from Boston. He has yet to play an NHL game, while Hagens and Brunet are both already in the Bruins’ lineup, and Boston would be better off giving up the prospect who has not played than one who has.

What Boston Would Have to Pay Simon Edvinsson

Whoever trades for Edvinsson still has to sign him, and that is where the price gets steep. Daily Faceoff’s David Pagnotta has put a number on it. “The higher the term, the higher the dollars, and he wants around $11 million per season if he’s going to seven years,” Pagnotta said.

That is a long-term commitment Boston would be taking on in addition to whatever it sends to Detroit, which is exactly why the Red Wings can ask for a real prospect instead of a late pick. Letourneau is the name that fits on both sides of that math.