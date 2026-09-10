The top prospect in the Detroit Tigers farm system is outfielder Max Clark, even though he has already played in games for Detroit this season. The second-ranked prospect is outfielder Zyhir Hope, and the third is shortstop Bryce Rainer.

Rainer is not projected to reach the majors until the 2028 season. Hope is finishing his minor league season with the Erie SeaWolves in Double-A and could open 2027 in Triple-A with the Toledo Mud Hens. Rainer, meanwhile, was not promoted to Erie after the West Michigan Whitecaps wrapped up their High-A season. Could Rainer be the Tigers’ top prospect in 2028?

MLB Pipeline’s 2028 Call on Bryce Rainer

Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo teamed up on an MLB.com story published Sept. 9 predicting which player will be each organization’s top prospect in 2028.

They picked Rainer for the Tigers. He is currently the No. 48 overall prospect on MLB.com. Here is what they wrote about him:

“There’s plenty of volatility in Rainer’s profile, but the ceiling is cathedral high for the 2024 11th overall pick if he puts it together. The left-handed slugger comes with at least plus raw power, and his speed and defense at shortstop (aided by a 70-grade arm) both should be above-average at peak. That’s a potential four-tool star at a premium spot. However, he’ll need to improve his contact after striking out in 35.2 percent of his plate appearances this season for High-A West Michigan, and as his swing changes throughout 2026 indicate, that will likely be a point of focus heading into ‘28 too.”

What Bryce Rainer Did in 2026

Rainer is 21 years old and was the 11th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by Detroit. In 106 games combined with West Michigan and the Lakeland Flying Tigers this season, he hit .260 with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .368 and his slugging percentage was .465.

Rainer’s Future at Shortstop

Rainer might be the top prospect in the Tigers system in 2028, but will he still be a shortstop by then? Kevin McGonigle is Detroit’s current starting shortstop. Rainer will open 2027 with either the Whitecaps in High-A or the SeaWolves in Double-A, and by 2028 he should be starting the season with the Mud Hens in Triple-A.

He struck out 171 times this season and has to cut that number down. Rainer has a future with Detroit either way. The question is whether it comes at shortstop. He has all of the tools to be a good hitter once the strikeouts come down.