Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham Places Grade on Bryce Underwood’s Progress

Bryce Underwood entered Michigan’s preseason camp with enormous expectations.

Six practices in, Kyle Whittingham sounds more than pleased with what he has seen.

During Big Ten Network’s annual camp tour stop in Ann Arbor, Whittingham was asked to evaluate the sophomore quarterback’s progress. His answer was about as strong as it could get.

“He’s coming along well,” Whittingham said via the Detroit News. “He’s had a great first six days. He’s much further ahead than he was at the end of spring. He obviously worked hard this summer and did a lot of positive things getting himself ready in the film room, on the field and so far through six practices. I’d grade him an A-plus.”

That is not faint praise.

Bryce Underwood Is Clearly Making a Jump

Underwood is still only a sophomore, but Michigan is not treating him like a developmental quarterback.

He was voted one of Michigan’s offensive spring captains earlier this year alongside running back Jordan Marshall, a strong indication of the respect he already commands inside the locker room.

Michigan currently lists Underwood at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, and he remains the centerpiece of the Wolverines’ offense entering Whittingham’s first season in Ann Arbor.

What matters most now is refinement.

Underwood has always had the physical tools. The next step is becoming more efficient with his feet, his timing and his decisions.

Jason Beck Sees the Same Progress

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck pointed specifically to Underwood’s work habits and ability to absorb coaching.

“He shows up every day, he works hard, he really picks things up quick,” Beck said. “He has great confidence and voice. But there’s obviously a lot of things he’s working on to improve. And when we emphasize things, he responds really quick. He learns fast, makes improvements fast.”

Beck also highlighted Underwood’s pocket footwork as one of the main areas Michigan has been trying to sharpen.

That is a meaningful detail.

Quarterbacks can study protections and coverages all day, but footwork often separates a talented passer from a consistently accurate one. If Underwood can make those movements automatic, Michigan’s passing game has a chance to take a real step forward.

Why the ‘A-Plus’ Matters

Coaches throw around praise during camp every year. This one feels a little different.

Whittingham specifically pointed to Underwood being “much further ahead” than he was at the end of spring. That suggests the summer work translated, not just physically, but mentally.

For Michigan fans, that is exactly what they wanted to hear.

Underwood already has experience, talent and confidence. If he is now processing faster and operating the offense more cleanly, the Wolverines may have one of the most dangerous young quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

There is still a long way to go before the opener, but an A-plus after six practices is a pretty good place to start.

Bottom Line

Michigan’s offense will go as far as Bryce Underwood takes it.

After six preseason practices, Kyle Whittingham believes his quarterback is ahead of schedule.

That does not guarantee anything once the season starts. It does suggest that Underwood is attacking the job the way Michigan needs him to, and that might be the most encouraging development of camp so far.