Bryce Underwood Addresses Social Media Criticism as He Prepares for High-Stakes Season

Bryce Underwood Blocks Out Noise as Spotlight Grows in Ann Arbor

Bryce Underwood, the prized quarterback recruit for the Michigan Wolverines, is learning early how to navigate life in the spotlight and the noise that comes with it.

In a recent interview at the Circle Champions Golf Classic, Underwood shrugged off online criticism, citing a particularly odd remark he encountered: “I’m fat.” His response? Step away from the screen.

“I just got off social media, you feel me? I was just sitting there confused because it gets to a point, you know?” -Underwood, via The Wolverine

His response signals a mature mindset that’s rare for a young player under this kind of scrutiny.

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood on the craziest thing he's read about himself on social media:



"I'm fat."



😂😂



Full show from @ChampCircleUofM Golf Classic: https://t.co/SCpBeRDsrc pic.twitter.com/WNzRCXNPrM — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) July 21, 2025

Underwood enters this season carrying a $3 million NIL valuation, landing him at No. 10 in On3’s College Football NIL rankings. While he hasn’t officially locked up the starting job, graduate transfer Mikey Keene remains in the mix; the hype is real.

NIL Buzz and High Expectations

And the need is just as real. Michigan’s passing game ranked dead last in the Big Ten last season, averaging just 129.1 air yards per game. Underwood isn’t just another five-star — he could be the reset button on a stalled aerial attack.

Recently, Underwood revealed a noticeable change in his physique, having gained weight from 215 to 230 pounds. He expressed confidence in this transformation, mentioning that he feels more “explosive.” His past performance is also noteworthy; he accumulated over 745 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his time playing varsity in high school, showcasing his athletic abilities.

Coaches have lauded Underwood for his commitment and leadership qualities. His passing game coordinator, Ron Bellamy, commended his intelligence and the positive trajectory he is on, describing him as “smart,” a “great leader,” and someone who is “definitely on the right track.”

Going Deeper

Reference Links: