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Bryce Underwood BENCHED! It’s Tommy Carr Time!

Bryce Underwood benched
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The Bryce Underwood era has hit a major roadblock, at least for now. Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has benched Underwood during Saturday’s game against Penn State, turning to freshman quarterback Tommy Carr in an attempt to spark the Wolverines’ struggling offense.

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The quarterback change comes after another disastrous first half for Underwood, who completed just 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions. Michigan entered halftime trailing Penn State 3-0, with the Wolverines failing to score a single point against a Nittany Lions team that entered Saturday with an 0-3 Big Ten record.

For Michigan fans who have spent weeks calling for a quarterback change, that moment has finally arrived. Carr is now getting his opportunity to show whether he can provide the offensive spark that Underwood has been unable to deliver consistently.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham next to quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts to 20-19 loss to Iowa at Michigan Stadium
Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham next to quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts to 20-19 loss to Iowa at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Benched After Another Disappointing Performance

The decision marks a significant reversal for Whittingham, who had publicly backed Underwood despite Michigan’s recent offensive struggles. Earlier this week, the Wolverines coach confirmed that Underwood would remain his starting quarterback coming out of the bye week.

However, Saturday’s performance proved too much to ignore. Underwood’s two first-half interceptions were particularly damaging for an offense already struggling to move the football and sustain drives.

As we previously reported, former Michigan tight end Jake Butt had already called for Underwood to be benched following the Wolverines’ loss to Minnesota. Now, that quarterback debate has become an actual on-field change.

It’s Tommy Carr Time for the Wolverines

Carr enters the game with an opportunity to seize control of a Michigan offense desperately searching for answers. The freshman received additional first-team practice repetitions during the bye week, and Whittingham previously acknowledged that Carr could see playing time if the situation warranted a change.

As we highlighted before Saturday’s matchup, Underwood entered the afternoon with a golden opportunity to silence his critics. Instead, his continued struggles have opened the door for Carr to make his case as Michigan’s quarterback moving forward.

What the Quarterback Change Means for Michigan

The switch doesn’t necessarily mean Underwood has lost the starting job permanently, but it represents a significant development for a program that entered the season with high expectations. For Carr, it’s a chance to prove he deserves more than occasional backup duty.

Bryce Underwood has been benched, and Tommy Carr is now running Michigan’s offense. Whether this is a temporary change or the beginning of a new chapter in Ann Arbor will depend on what happens next.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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