Thursday, November 14, 2024
U of M

Bryce Underwood Flipping To Michigan? Here Are The Latest Updates

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The recruitment of Belleville (MI) quarterback Bryce Underwood remains one of the most highly anticipated stories in college football recruiting, and recent developments have only added more intrigue to his potential decision. Underwood, widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class, recently visited LSU, attending their game against Alabama.

According to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, while the Tigers suffered a blowout loss, sources close to the situation indicate that the visit went well for LSU, keeping them very much in the mix for Underwood’s commitment.

Recruit Bryce Underwood Makes Decision

Despite the positive visit, Underwood’s camp has remained tight-lipped, and there have been no major announcements following the LSU trip. This secrecy is understandable, as Underwood and his team are focusing on finishing out his high school season strong with a potential state title run. The recent addition Connor Stalions (Yes, THAT Connor Stalions) to the Belleville coaching staff has only added more drama to the situation, though it’s clear that Underwood’s primary focus remains on his game and future college prospects.

According to Trieu, LSU feels increasingly confident about their position with Underwood after the visit, but Michigan isn’t out of the running. Trieu reports that Michigan is doing everything they can to keep Underwood close to home. Despite significant NIL offers from LSU, it’s clear that the financial incentives aren’t the only factor in Underwood’s decision-making process.

As Trieu notes, the offensive plans and coaching staff at both schools will play a major role in Underwood’s eventual choice. Michigan’s offensive future, and potentially their ability to keep OC Sherrone Moore in place, could be key to landing the top-ranked QB in the state.

As it stands, Underwood’s future remains in flux. While LSU has gained ground, Michigan is holding its ground and continuing to make a strong pitch. Fans of both programs are eagerly awaiting what will be one of the most high-stakes decisions of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

NBA Reveals Detroit Pistons ‘City Edition’ Uniform for 2024-25
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
