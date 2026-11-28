With kickoff against Ohio State just hours away, Michigan football fans received some encouraging news regarding the availability of starting quarterback Bryce Underwood. According to CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz, Underwood is trending toward being available for Saturday’s showdown against the Buckeyes.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Underwood, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, remained questionable on Michigan’s Friday night availability report. However, Saturday morning’s report from Zenitz suggests things are moving in the right direction for the Wolverines.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

On Saturday morning, Zenitz reported that sources had indicated Underwood was moving toward being able to play against Ohio State. The report provides further optimism following ESPN insider Pete Thamel’s encouraging update earlier this week.

“Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has been listed as questionable this week due to a lower body injury, is trending toward being available to play against Ohio State today, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz wrote on X.

Whittingham Named Underwood the Starter

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had previously named Underwood his starting quarterback following the Wolverines’ triple-overtime victory over UCLA. According to Athlon Sports, Underwood has thrown for 1,077 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in nine appearances this season.

Michigan’s final availability report is scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. ET, two hours before kickoff against Ohio State. Although Underwood has not officially been cleared to play, the latest reporting from Zenitz certainly gives Michigan fans another reason for optimism.