CBS Writer Picks Bryce Underwood’s Best Fit if He Transfers

Bryce Underwood has been benched at Michigan, and his future in Ann Arbor suddenly looks murky. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the Michigan Wolverines are expected to start freshman Tommy Carr against No. 6 Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, after Carr led a comeback win over Penn State last weekend.

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If Underwood does hit the transfer portal, Robby Kalland of CBS Sports has a landing spot in mind, and it is not one of the blue bloods.

“Underwood could look at what’s happening at Houston, where Connor Weigman has revived his career after struggling at Texas A&M to get the Cougars into the top 25 and the Big 12 title race,” Kalland wrote. “That kind of program might be the best fit for Underwood, who seems to need a serious time investment (not financial) from a program and coaching staff to drill into what he does best and how he can be successful.”

Conner Weigman Is the Precedent Kalland Points To

Weigman struggled at Texas A&M. In Houston, the numbers have turned around. He has completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,771 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has added 229 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

That turnaround has the Cougars at 6-1 and No. 14 in the AP Top 25, with a Big 12 title shot still in front of them. They play at No. 10 Utah on Saturday, Oct. 24, with kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Utah is 6-0. It is the kind of rebuild Kalland argues Underwood needs, in a place with the time and the patience to run it.

The Bigger Question for Bryce Underwood

Kalland does expect the heavyweights to come calling. That, in his view, is exactly the problem.

“Plenty of top programs like Miami, Oregon, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, LSU and others figure to be in the market for a portal quarterback,” he wrote. “But would any of those teams risk the downside of what we’ve seen to be Underwood’s floor for the potential still in his physical abilities? Or, would he be better served trying to find a program with a proven track record of developing quarterbacks that might be more willing to roll the dice on the former five-star?”

Underwood has not entered the portal, and nothing says he will. But a freshman is expected to start ahead of him this weekend, and that is how these conversations begin.