The biggest question surrounding the Michigan Wolverines heading into Saturday’s rivalry showdown against Ohio State is whether starting quarterback Bryce Underwood will be available. Although Underwood was listed as questionable on Michigan’s Thanksgiving Day injury report, an encouraging report from ESPN insider Pete Thamel could ease some concerns among Wolverines fans.

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Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks into a TV camera from the sideline during the second half between Michigan and UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Underwood is expected to be available against the Buckeyes despite dealing with a hamstring injury that limited his participation in practice earlier this week. Thamel added that the sophomore remains on track to start Saturday, barring a setback.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had previously named Underwood the starting quarterback against Ohio State after he helped guide the Wolverines to an 18-16 triple-overtime victory over UCLA. However, Underwood’s appearance on Michigan’s initial injury report Wednesday raised questions about his availability.

Underwood has thrown for 1,077 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Against Ohio State, his mobility could be particularly important, making the hamstring injury something worth monitoring.

When Will Michigan Make It Official?

According to Anthony Broome of The Wolverine, Michigan will release another availability report Friday at 8 p.m. ET before submitting its final report Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon in Columbus, with the game televised nationally on FOX.

Although Thamel’s report is certainly encouraging, Underwood has not officially been cleared to play. For now, Michigan fans have reason to be optimistic that their starting quarterback will be available for the biggest game of the season.