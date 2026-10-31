The Michigan Wolverines finally got back into the win column Saturday, defeating Rutgers 28-21 behind an impressive performance from freshman quarterback Tommy Carr.

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But one of the most interesting moments came after the game, when the player Carr replaced, Bryce Underwood, took to Instagram with a message for his teammate.

And it was nothing but love.

Bryce Underwood Sends Message to Tommy Carr

Following Michigan’s victory, Underwood shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing Carr celebrating with a teammate during Saturday’s game.

His message was short, but it spoke volumes.

“So proud of you 💯”

The official Michigan Football X account then shared a screenshot of Underwood’s Instagram Story, adding blue and yellow hearts.

It’s an encouraging display of support considering everything that has happened with Michigan’s quarterback situation over the past several weeks.

As we previously reported when Michigan made its quarterback change, Underwood was benched during the Wolverines’ Oct. 17 matchup against Penn State after struggling in the first half.

Carr helped Michigan rally for a victory that afternoon before earning his first collegiate start against Indiana the following week.

That start ended in a disappointing 13-6 overtime defeat, but Michigan gave Carr another opportunity against Rutgers.

This time, he delivered.

Tommy Carr Leads Michigan to Victory Over Rutgers

Carr completed 22 of 27 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown, while adding 54 rushing yards and two more scores in Michigan’s 28-21 victory.

His biggest play came in the fourth quarter after Rutgers tied the game at 21.

Carr directed an 11-play, 75-yard drive and capped it with a nine-yard touchdown run to put the Wolverines ahead for good.

Michigan finished with 427 yards of total offense and converted 12 of 16 third downs, a welcome improvement after struggling to move the football against Indiana.

The victory improved Michigan’s record to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play.

As we previously covered following Carr’s first start, Michigan’s freshman quarterback had expressed frustration with the offense’s inability to produce points against Indiana.

Saturday’s performance was a significant step forward.

Underwood’s Message Speaks to Michigan’s Quarterback Room

Underwood entered the season as Michigan’s starting quarterback and one of the most recognizable young players in college football.

Losing that job couldn’t have been easy, especially with the attention surrounding Michigan’s offensive struggles.

But rather than publicly expressing frustration after Carr’s first victory as QB1, Underwood chose to celebrate his teammate.

That reaction is consistent with what Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said after the Penn State game, when he described how Underwood handled losing the job.

“It could have gone one of two ways. You either just clam up and put your hand down and sulk, or you can be positive. He chose that route. That was great to see,” Whittingham said.

The Instagram message doesn’t answer questions about Underwood’s long-term future or whether Michigan’s quarterback competition is officially over.

It does, however, show that Underwood was willing to recognize Carr’s success on a day when the Wolverines desperately needed a victory.

With Michigan State coming to Ann Arbor on Nov. 7, the Wolverines now have an opportunity to build some momentum heading into their biggest rivalry game of the season.

And for one afternoon, at least, the focus wasn’t on which quarterback should be starting.

It was on a Michigan victory, and Bryce Underwood making sure Tommy Carr knew he was proud of him.