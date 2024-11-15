fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeCollege SportsU of MBryce Underwood Makes His Intentions Crystal Clear On Instagram
U of M

Bryce Underwood Makes His Intentions Crystal Clear On Instagram

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
18

The recruitment battle for five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has reached an emotional peak, as the Belleville (MI) standout appears to have dealt a crushing blow to Michigan’s hopes of landing him. Underwood, who is currently committed to LSU, sent shockwaves through the college football world with a recent post on Instagram that left Michigan fans reeling.

Underwood shared a striking image on his Instagram story, showing him in LSU gear with the bold message: “#1 QB LIKELY TO DECLINE MICHIGAN'S $10.5M NIL OFFER”. The photo, showcasing the quarterback in his Tigers uniform, served as a clear declaration that he may be leaning towards staying committed to LSU, despite Michigan’s aggressive push to bring him home.

Bryce Underwood

The Wolverines had reportedly made an eye-popping $10.5 million NIL offer to Underwood, aiming to seal the deal and persuade him to reconsider his commitment to LSU. The massive offer, which would span four years, is Michigan’s latest attempt to lure Underwood back to his home state, where the Wolverines have continued to pursue him relentlessly. Michigan’s package is the largest ever reported for a recruit in this class, reflecting the serious intentions of Sherrone Moore's staff to make Underwood one of the faces of their program.

However, Underwood’s Instagram post seems to indicate that the financial offer is not enough to sway him, despite the appeal of playing for his home-state team. The quarterback, who has long been a priority for LSU, appears to be unwavering in his commitment to the Tigers. His cryptic post could be seen as a message to Michigan that, while the money is enticing, his decision will be driven by factors beyond NIL, including his loyalty to LSU and his vision for his college career.

This comes as no surprise, as Underwood has made multiple visits to LSU and is well acquainted with the team’s offensive system. While Michigan has made a compelling case with their offer, LSU will undoubtedly respond with their own package to ensure they retain one of the top quarterbacks in the country. But with the recruiting landscape rapidly changing thanks to NIL deals, this could be a pivotal moment in the race for Underwood’s commitment.

As Michigan now faces the harsh reality of Underwood’s likely decision, all eyes will be on his next moves. While the financial allure of Michigan’s offer remains a key talking point, it is clear that Underwood’s commitment to LSU runs deeper than just the money. For Wolverine fans, this Instagram post is a tough pill to swallow, as they now realize just how serious Underwood is about his decision to remain a Tiger.

With the recruitment race still ongoing, Underwood’s eventual choice will have lasting implications for both LSU and Michigan. As the days tick down, the only thing certain is that this high-stakes battle will continue to unfold in dramatic fashion.

Previous article
Mike Tyson Hits Jake Paul During Weigh-In [Video]
Next article
Jahmyr Gibbs Begins Detroit Lions ‘Keep Ben Johnson’ Campaign
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions