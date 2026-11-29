Following Michigan’s embarrassing 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, the Wolverines officially wrapped up their regular season with a disappointing 6-6 record. While Michigan is bowl-eligible, there are already questions about whether starting quarterback Bryce Underwood will participate in a potential postseason game.

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When asked about his bowl game availability following Saturday’s loss, Underwood offered a rather interesting two-word response.

Nov 28, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to hand off the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Noncommittal About Michigan’s Bowl Game

According to reporting attributed to Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine, Underwood was asked whether Michigan fans could expect to see him play in the Wolverines’ bowl game. His response was short and straight to the point.

“We’ll see.”

Underwood had been dealing with a lower-body injury throughout the week before ultimately being cleared to play against Ohio State. Whether his health will factor into his bowl game decision remains unclear.

Kyle Whittingham Wants Michigan to Accept Bowl Invitation

Following Saturday’s loss, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham expressed his desire to accept a bowl invitation, emphasizing the developmental benefits of additional practices. However, Whittingham acknowledged that the players and administration would have a say in that decision.

With Whittingham facing questions about his future and Michigan’s offensive struggles leading to a coaching change earlier this month, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the program heading into the offseason.

Underwood’s response should not automatically be interpreted as an indication that he is considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. Nevertheless, given everything that has transpired in Ann Arbor this season, Michigan fans would certainly feel better hearing a more definitive answer from their quarterback.

For now, the Wolverines must wait to learn their bowl destination. Whether Underwood will be joining them remains an unanswered question.