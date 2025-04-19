Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]

Michigan’s highly touted freshman QB Bryce Underwood had an up-and-down debut in the Wolverines’ spring game, capped by a jaw-dropping 88-yard touchdown that’s got fans buzzing.

The Bryce Underwood era at Michigan is officially in motion, and the 17-year-old five-star freshman gave fans a taste of what’s to come — both the highlights and the growing pains.

Making his debut during Michigan’s Spring Game in front of a crowd at the Big House, Underwood quarterbacked the Blue Team to a 17-0 win over the Maize Team. It wasn’t always pretty — but it sure ended in style.

Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game

88 Yards of Magic

On the final play of the game, Michigan dialed up a double flea flicker, and Underwood didn’t miss. The young gunslinger connected with Jalen Hoffman, connecting for an 88-yard touchdown that had fans — and teammates — going wild.

It was the kind of play that reminded everyone why Underwood was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation coming out of high school and why expectations in Ann Arbor are sky-high.

Some Rookie Bumps

Of course, it wasn’t all fireworks. Underwood finished 12-of-26 for 187 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also took three sacks, had a couple of delay of game penalties, and missed a handful of open throws.

But again — he’s 17. This is exactly the type of performance you’d expect from a true freshman getting his first real reps in front of a crowd.

What Sherrone Moore Had to Say

Head coach Sherrone Moore was encouraged by what he saw, even while acknowledging there’s work to do.

“He did well, made some really, good throws and had some things we need to clean up and get better at,” Moore said after the game.

There’s no quarterback controversy yet, but Underwood is making his presence felt. You can feel the energy building in Ann Arbor — the kind that comes with a generational talent under center.

The Bottom Line

Bryce Underwood’s debut had it all — some learning moments, a few miscues, and one jaw-dropping trick play touchdown that lit up the Big House. It’s early, but the future at Michigan looks really, really fun.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

