Bryce Underwood Sends Message After Michigan Upsets Oklahoma

Bryce Underwood had heard enough about what went wrong.

Michigan’s sophomore quarterback spent the week answering questions about his performance, his development and even how secure his starting job really was. Then No. 11 Oklahoma came to Ann Arbor, and Underwood responded in a considerably more useful way.

Michigan beat the Sooners 17-10, improving to 2-0, with Underwood accounting for 198 total yards and producing the Wolverines’ biggest offensive play of the afternoon. According to Michigan’s official postgame recap, he completed 9 of 17 passes for 111 yards without an interception while rushing 18 times for a team-high 87 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.

It wasn’t a spectacular passing performance. It didn’t need to be.

For one Saturday, Underwood answered the questions Michigan actually needed him to answer.

Underwood Credits His Teammates

The contrast from Week 1 was impossible to miss.

Underwood threw an interception and lost a fumble during Michigan’s ugly 13-12 escape against Western Michigan. Kyle Whittingham responded by publicly demanding improvement and refusing to describe Underwood’s place atop the depth chart as permanent, something we examined when Whittingham warned that Underwood’s developmental runway was not infinite.

Underwood didn’t exactly appear rattled by the noise. When asked during the week about Whittingham’s comments, he essentially shrugged them off, and his response to the warning suggested he wasn’t interested in creating a quarterback controversy of his own.

After beating Oklahoma, Underwood pointed somewhere else entirely.

“I’m very happy. Just very thankful for my teammates holding me accountable this entire week to be the best man I could possibly be,” Underwood told FOX Sports after the victory.

That’s a better answer than anything Underwood could have said during the week.

He didn’t complain about criticism. He didn’t pretend the opener had been good enough. He credited teammates for making sure he understood it wasn’t.

Underwood Didn’t Fix Everything, But He Changed the Conversation

There is a temptation after a ranked win to swing too far in the other direction.

Underwood is not suddenly a finished quarterback because Michigan beat Oklahoma. Nine completions and 111 passing yards won’t end questions about a passing game that still needs to become more dangerous.

The difference is that Underwood looked like a quarterback Michigan could build around rather than one it needed to protect from himself.

He didn’t turn the football over. Michigan deliberately used his athleticism, and the 38-yard touchdown showed exactly why. He helped the Wolverines control possession for more than 33 minutes while their defense repeatedly frustrated Oklahoma. Michigan also earned its first home victory over a ranked opponent since beating No. 11 USC in 2024.

One game doesn’t erase everything that happened against Western Michigan.

It does provide some perspective.

A week ago, the discussion centered on whether Underwood’s clock was already ticking under a new coaching staff. After Saturday, the better question is how much Michigan can unlock if his passing game catches up with what he can already do as a runner.

His teammates apparently spent the week holding him accountable.

Underwood’s response was 87 rushing yards, zero interceptions and a win over the No. 11 team in the country.

That’s a pretty decent way to answer criticism.