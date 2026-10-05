Underwood Still Starts Because of the Money, Ermanni Says

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU on a four-year NIL package that On3 first reported at around $10.5 million, a figure later reports have put as high as $12.5 million. His NIL valuation for the 2026 college football season is $3 million, according to on3.com. He has not lived up to that money. In a 20-14 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 3, he completed 47.6% of his passes for 101 yards with two interceptions and rushed 10 times for 20 yards, an average of 2.0 yards per carry, with no touchdowns, per ESPN.

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On the season, Underwood has completed 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Underwood is a sophomore. Is Michigan having buyer’s remorse with his NIL deal?

Ryan Ermanni: ‘NIL Has Destroyed College Football’

Michigan has put its eggs in one basket with Underwood at quarterback. It now seems as if NIL is the only reason he has not been benched. Ryan Ermanni of FOX 2 Detroit and WJR 760 AM said, “This is where NIL has destroyed college football. The only reason Bryce Underwood is not on the bench right now is because of how much money he’s making.”

He is not alone in the thought. Don Drysdale wrote on Oct. 4 about Rick Neuheisel calling for Michigan to sit Underwood. The difference is what the money does to that call.

Whittingham’s Decision on Bryce Underwood After the Bye

The Wolverines are on a bye week. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has to decide whether to bench Underwood before Michigan hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 17, per the team schedule. If he starts true freshman Tommy Carr, the backup he named in August, that is a football decision. If he does not, Underwood keeping the job is strictly about NIL.