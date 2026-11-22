Bryce Underwood has experienced plenty of adversity during his second season at Michigan, but Saturday afternoon provided a much-needed moment of redemption. After losing his starting quarterback job midway through the season, the Detroit native returned to the lineup and helped lead the Wolverines to a stunning 18-16 triple-overtime victory over No. 4 UCLA.

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And following the biggest win of Michigan’s season, Underwood offered an interesting perspective on everything he’s experienced over the past several weeks. Rather than dwelling on the disappointment of being benched, the sophomore quarterback explained how the experience has helped him grow.

Michigan quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer, left, talks to quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) before a play against UCLA during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Opens Up About Being Benched

Underwood began the season as Michigan’s starting quarterback before being replaced by Tommy Carr at halftime of the Wolverines’ Oct. 17 victory over Penn State. Carr went on to start Michigan’s next four games, leaving Underwood in an unfamiliar position after entering the program with enormous expectations.

However, Underwood earned another opportunity to start against UCLA after outperforming Carr during practice earlier in the week. Following Saturday’s victory, he reflected on how he handled losing his starting position.

“I can say the way I took this season was more of a blessing,” Underwood said. “I took this as lessons being learned and everything, and how to move forward from it. The way you can show how to be a man is facing adversity and how you take it on. That’s been my main focus these past, what, four, three, five weeks, however long. But just facing adversity and how can I recover from it?”

Those comments suggest Underwood has spent considerable time evaluating how he responds to setbacks. The sophomore didn’t describe his benching as something unfair, instead emphasizing the importance of learning from difficult experiences.

Underwood Delivers When Michigan Needs Him Most

Underwood’s performance against UCLA wasn’t exactly a statistical masterpiece, but he delivered several critical plays when Michigan needed them. According to the official Michigan postgame statistics, he completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown while helping the Wolverines overcome an undefeated Bruins squad.

One of his biggest throws came early in the fourth quarter when he connected with freshman tight end Mason Bonner for a six-yard touchdown. Underwood later made it clear that he never questioned whether Bonner would finish the play.

“It wasn’t a doubt in my mind that he was catching that ball,” Underwood said. “I knew it was going to be a touchdown.”

The touchdown gave Michigan a 10-3 lead and marked Bonner’s first career score. It also provided a much-needed spark for a Wolverines offense that had struggled to consistently generate points throughout the afternoon.

Bryce Underwood Reveals Preparation Behind Game-Winning Play

The biggest moment came in the third overtime, with Michigan needing a successful two-point conversion to secure the upset. Underwood rolled to his right and found senior tight end Jalen Hoffman in the corner of the end zone, delivering the decisive score.

According to Underwood, the play wasn’t something Michigan improvised in the moment. It was a specific conversion the Wolverines had worked on repeatedly throughout the week.

“We run this play every single day of practice for moments like this,” Underwood said. “That was our two-point play. We were prepping it all week. It showed up.”

The completion secured Michigan’s 18-16 victory over fourth-ranked UCLA and sent the home crowd into a frenzy. More importantly, it gave Underwood a memorable moment after spending several weeks watching from the sidelines.

Underwood Grateful for Another Opportunity

Saturday’s win improved Michigan’s record to 6-5 and made the Wolverines bowl eligible with one regular-season game remaining. After an up-and-down season, the victory guaranteed the team an opportunity to continue playing together beyond next week’s rivalry showdown against Ohio State.

For Underwood, that opportunity appeared to mean more than any individual statistic or personal achievement. His postgame message was short, but it reflected the significance of what Michigan had accomplished.

“Just blessed. We get another opportunity to be with each other,” Underwood said.

Underwood still has plenty to prove as Michigan prepares to travel to Columbus, and one victory doesn’t erase the struggles that led to his benching. But the quarterback who spent weeks trying to earn his job back just helped his team defeat one of the nation’s best opponents.

And based on his postgame comments, Bryce Underwood believes the adversity he faced along the way has made him better prepared for whatever comes next.