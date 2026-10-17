Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood has heard plenty of criticism during the first five games of the 2026 season. But when Michigan hosts Penn State on Saturday afternoon at the Big House, the sophomore quarterback will have a golden opportunity to remind everyone why he was considered one of the nation’s most talented recruits.

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The Wolverines enter Saturday’s matchup with a disappointing 3-2 record, including an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. Underwood has struggled with consistency, the offense has been difficult to watch, and calls for backup quarterback Tommy Carr have grown increasingly loud.

Now, with Michigan coming off its bye week and Penn State bringing one of the Big Ten’s most vulnerable rushing defenses to Ann Arbor, Underwood has an opportunity to change the narrative. The question is whether he can finally deliver the performance Michigan fans have been waiting to see.

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Has Something to Prove Against Penn State

Through five games, Underwood has completed 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but those numbers have done little to quiet concerns about his development.

The criticism reached another level following Michigan’s 20-14 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 3, when Underwood completed just 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt was among those who called for Underwood to be benched in favor of Tommy Carr.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, however, is sticking with his young quarterback. Despite back-to-back conference losses, Whittingham confirmed that Underwood would remain the starter and that offensive coordinator Jason Beck would continue calling plays.

That decision makes Saturday’s matchup especially important. Underwood doesn’t necessarily need to throw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, but he does need to show progress in his decision-making, accuracy, and ability to protect the football.

Penn State’s Defense Presents a Golden Opportunity

Here’s why Saturday could be exactly what Underwood needs.

Penn State enters the matchup allowing approximately 166 rushing yards per game, ranking 105th nationally against the run. Michigan, meanwhile, has struggled to establish its traditional ground attack, averaging just 135 rushing yards per game.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive struggles against the run could create opportunities for Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and Savion Hiter. If Michigan can consistently move the football on the ground, it would take pressure off Underwood and potentially create more manageable passing situations.

That could be particularly important against a Penn State secondary that has performed significantly better than its run defense. Michigan would be wise to avoid asking Underwood to win the game with difficult downfield throws when a balanced offensive attack could make his job considerably easier.

Underwood’s mobility also gives Michigan another weapon to exploit Penn State’s defensive weaknesses. Designed quarterback runs, read-option concepts, and play-action opportunities could help the Wolverines establish an offensive rhythm that has been missing for much of the season.

Michigan Needs Bryce Underwood to Deliver

The pressure surrounding Underwood isn’t going away anytime soon, particularly with Carr waiting for an opportunity. Earlier this month, we highlighted the growing debate surrounding Michigan’s quarterback situation as frustration continued to mount following the loss to Minnesota.

But Michigan’s offensive problems extend well beyond one player. The Wolverines have struggled to run the football consistently, protect their quarterback, and avoid costly mistakes, which means Underwood hasn’t exactly been operating in ideal circumstances.

Saturday presents an opportunity for everyone involved to start turning things around. A productive rushing attack, improved offensive line play, and smarter decisions from Underwood could go a long way toward restoring confidence in an offense that has underperformed expectations.

What Underwood Needs to Show Against Penn State

And make no mistake, Underwood doesn’t have to be spectacular to accomplish that goal. He simply needs to demonstrate that he can manage the offense, make timely throws, avoid unnecessary turnovers, and help Michigan win football games.

Penn State enters Saturday with a 3-3 record and an 0-3 mark in Big Ten play, meaning both programs desperately need a victory. For Underwood, however, the stakes feel even more personal because another disappointing performance would almost certainly intensify the calls for a quarterback change.

The talent that made Underwood such a highly regarded recruit hasn’t disappeared. Now he has to prove that he can translate that ability into consistent production when Michigan needs it most.

Saturday’s matchup against Penn State might be Underwood’s best opportunity yet to silence his critics. Whether he takes advantage of it could have a significant impact on the direction of Michigan’s season.