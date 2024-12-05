fb
Thursday, December 5, 2024
U of M

Bryce Underwood Reveals Why He Flipped From LSU to Michigan

W.G. Brady
In one of the biggest recruiting moments in Michigan Football history, Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 prospect, is officially a Wolverine after flipping from LSU. The 6'3″, 215-pound quarterback, hailed as the top talent regardless of position, made it official on Wednesday by signing with the Wolverines.

Bryce Underwood

A Homecoming Decision

When asked about the decision to choose Michigan over LSU, Underwood emphasized that his commitment was not just about football. “Michigan was in my top three no matter where it was,” Underwood shared as quoted by Wolverines Wire. “Because, one, it’s hometown; one, education; and one, it’s the big football team — best football team in Michigan, and also the winningest team in the country, no matter what sport.”

For Underwood, who hails from the Detroit area, the opportunity to play for his home state’s premier program was something he couldn’t pass up. The allure of Michigan’s tradition, combined with the strong ties to his roots, played a pivotal role in his decision.

Education and Personal Growth

A major factor in Underwood’s decision was his commitment to academics. “Honestly, school is a big thing with me — like my education is everything,” he explained. Underwood stressed that the educational opportunities at Michigan were key to his choice, as he plans to excel both on the field and in the classroom.

“The biggest thing was me pushing my hometown state, my hometown big college to the next level, win a couple national championships,” Underwood said. The idea of building something special at Michigan and furthering the success of the Wolverines resonated deeply with him.

A Blessing and a Journey

Reflecting on the decision, Underwood expressed a sense of gratitude and excitement. “This whole opportunity is just nothing but blessings, honestly,” he said. “I prayed for moments like this when I was younger… just to see — watching people that I was close with, like Dante Moore do his thing, I seen them go through their classes and how they handled it. And I just took notes on them, and it just came naturally.”

Underwood has been on a path to greatness for years, and the hard work he’s put in is beginning to pay off. His decision to choose Michigan is not just a win for the Wolverines, but a statement of his dedication to both his education and his football career.

As Underwood joins the Wolverines for the 2025 season, Michigan fans can look forward to an exciting future with one of the top quarterbacks in the country at the helm. The anticipation surrounding Underwood’s arrival on campus is already building, and with his talent and drive, the sky’s the limit.

