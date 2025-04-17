Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Surprises High School Hero with Life-Changing Gift [Video]

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood returned to his old high school for what seemed like just an interview—until he turned the moment into something unforgettable.

Michigan Wolverines true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is already turning heads on the football field, but it’s what he just did off the field that’s winning hearts all over the state.

Underwood recently returned to Belleville High School, the place where he built his legacy as the nation’s top QB prospect. But this visit wasn’t just a walk down memory lane. It was an emotional thank-you.

The Man Behind the Scenes: Mych Darty

Underwood surprised Belleville High School security guard Mych Darty with a brand-new car, calling him a true role model and source of unwavering support during his time at the school.

“The difference he made for the athletes here — honestly, whenever we needed somebody to lean on, he was there,” Underwood said during their sit-down interview. “Whenever we needed to get out of class for a mental break or anything like that, he was there.”

Mych wasn’t just a school security guard. He was the kind of person who brought calm during chaos, support during struggle, and joy on even the toughest days.

From Conversation to Keys

Underwood partnered with Feldman Automotive Group to make this unforgettable moment happen. While the two chatted about their relationship and the impact Mych had on Underwood’s high school years, Bryce handed over the car keys, turning a heartfelt moment into a life-changing one.

“The genuineness out of Mych, you know? He really cares, and you can tell,” Underwood said. “He shows up for everybody and anybody, no matter what they did, no matter who they are.”

Know your roots and who you’re rooting for pic.twitter.com/UeHsxTq49L — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) April 17, 2025

Big Time Talent, Bigger Heart

While Michigan fans are rightfully excited about what Underwood will bring to the Big House, this act of generosity is a reminder that his leadership goes beyond the playbook.

In a world where highlight reels often steal the spotlight, it’s moments like this that truly define a player’s legacy.