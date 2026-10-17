The Bryce Underwood situation at Michigan has officially reached a crossroads, and the decision to bench the former five-star quarterback against Penn State raises an uncomfortable question for the Wolverines. Could Underwood decide to enter the transfer portal following the 2026 season?

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Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham turned to freshman Tommy Carr to begin the second half of Saturday’s matchup after Underwood completed just 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions. The Wolverines trailed Penn State 3-0 at halftime, prompting a quarterback change that could have implications well beyond this season.

The switch worked. Carr finished 5 of 7 for 47 yards and ran in a 12-yard touchdown with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter as Michigan held on for a 21-18 win, scoring 14 of its points in the third quarter.

As we reported shortly after the switch, Carr took over an offense that had struggled throughout the first half. The move was also confirmed in subsequent game coverage, adding another chapter to a quarterback controversy that has followed Michigan for weeks.

There is no indication that Underwood has requested a transfer or plans to leave Michigan. However, if Carr establishes himself as the Wolverines’ quarterback moving forward, Underwood could face a difficult decision about where he wants to continue his college career.

Should that happen, here are five potential Bryce Underwood transfer destinations that could make sense for the talented quarterback.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

1. USC Trojans: A Fresh Start With Lincoln Riley

If Underwood decides he needs a change of scenery, USC would be one of the first programs worth considering. Head coach Lincoln Riley has built his reputation around developing quarterbacks and operating explosive passing offenses, something Underwood could certainly benefit from after his struggles at Michigan.

USC’s quarterback situation could also create an opportunity heading into 2027, depending on roster decisions and the development of the Trojans’ younger players. Underwood would bring outstanding arm talent and mobility to a system designed to create opportunities for quarterbacks to make plays.

The appeal would go beyond simply finding another starting job. Underwood needs an offensive environment where he can rebuild his confidence, improve his decision-making, and become a more consistent passer.

There would be no guarantee of a starting position at USC, and Riley would have to believe Underwood was the right fit for his offense. Nevertheless, few potential destinations offer a more intriguing combination of quarterback development and national exposure.

2. Auburn Tigers: A Perfect Opportunity to Rebuild His Career?

Auburn could be another fascinating possibility, especially considering the offensive system Alex Golesh has brought to the SEC. Golesh’s up-tempo approach places considerable emphasis on quarterback production, and Underwood’s ability to make plays with both his arm and legs could make him an attractive option.

Auburn entered 2026 with veteran quarterback Byrum Brown, who followed Golesh from South Florida after becoming one of the nation’s most productive dual-threat quarterbacks. The Tigers announced Brown’s arrival in January, highlighting his ability to generate explosive production through the air and on the ground.

With Brown listed as a fifth-year senior in 2026, Auburn could have a quarterback opening to address following the season. Underwood would potentially have an opportunity to compete for that job while learning in a system already built around a mobile quarterback.

Of course, the offensive line and overall supporting cast would need to factor into his decision. Moving to the SEC would not automatically make life easier, but Auburn could provide a compelling opportunity to start over.

3. Florida State Seminoles: Another Chance at a Major Program

Florida State has repeatedly looked to the transfer portal to address its quarterback position, making the Seminoles another reasonable school to consider. Mike Norvell has experience coaching quarterbacks with different skill sets, and Underwood would bring a level of physical potential that could interest a program searching for answers.

The Seminoles entered 2026 with transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels in the mix, but their longer-term quarterback situation remains worth watching. If Florida State decides it needs another high-upside option for 2027, Underwood could become an interesting candidate.

The biggest question would be whether the program could offer the structure and stability Underwood needs to develop. After struggling with consistency at Michigan, moving to another program dealing with its own offensive issues would carry considerable risk.

Still, Florida State’s national profile and potential opportunity to compete for playing time make it a logical hypothetical destination. Underwood would have to decide whether the Seminoles offered a genuine path toward becoming the quarterback many expected him to be coming out of high school.

4. Miami Hurricanes: Could Underwood Follow the Transfer Quarterback Blueprint?

Miami has demonstrated a willingness to pursue high-profile quarterbacks through the transfer portal, making the Hurricanes another intriguing possibility. From Cam Ward to Carson Beck and Darian Mensah, the program has shown that it is comfortable bringing in experienced talent to lead its offense.

Underwood would fit the profile of a highly regarded quarterback seeking a fresh start, but he would still need to prove that his physical talent could translate into consistent production. Miami’s offensive personnel and national visibility could make the opportunity attractive if a legitimate opening develops.

The Hurricanes have also invested heavily in recruiting and retaining talent, meaning Underwood would not necessarily walk into an uncontested starting role. Any interest would depend on Miami’s quarterback room following the season and whether Mario Cristobal’s staff viewed Underwood as an upgrade.

For Underwood, the appeal would be obvious: a nationally prominent program with resources and an opportunity to reestablish himself. Whether Miami would actually pursue him is an entirely different question.

5. Michigan State Spartans: The Transfer That Would Shake Up the State

Now, here’s the one that would send shockwaves through college football in Michigan. What if Bryce Underwood decided to leave the Wolverines and continue his career with their biggest in-state rival?

Michigan State would certainly be a controversial destination, but the possibility makes for an interesting football discussion. Underwood is a Michigan native who played at Belleville High School, and transferring to East Lansing would allow him to remain close to home while potentially competing for a fresh opportunity.

The Spartans have relied on Alessio Milivojevic at quarterback during the 2026 season, although their depth chart could change before next fall. Underwood would bring tremendous physical upside, but Michigan State would first need to have a legitimate opening and believe he could thrive in its offensive system.

Could the Spartans benefit from adding a quarterback with Underwood’s talent? Absolutely, but there would also be enormous pressure surrounding a move directly from Ann Arbor to East Lansing.

The reaction from both fan bases would be unlike almost anything we’ve seen in the rivalry in recent years. For that reason alone, Michigan State would be the most fascinating destination on this list, even if it remains a long-shot scenario.

Will Bryce Underwood Actually Leave Michigan?

That remains the biggest question, and it’s one nobody outside Underwood’s circle can answer right now. Saturday’s benching was significant, but one quarterback change does not automatically mean his Michigan career is finished.

As we previously examined, Michigan could eventually face a complicated quarterback decision if Carr continues developing while Underwood struggles to regain his footing. The Wolverines invested heavily in bringing Underwood to Ann Arbor, but competition and performance must ultimately determine who plays.

Underwood still possesses the physical tools that made him one of the nation’s most coveted recruits. A difficult sophomore season does not erase his potential, and remaining at Michigan to compete for the starting job could still be his best option.

But if Carr takes control of the offense and establishes himself as Michigan’s quarterback of the future, Underwood may eventually have to consider alternatives. And should he enter the transfer portal, programs such as USC, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, and even Michigan State would make for fascinating hypothetical landing spots.

For now, Bryce Underwood remains a Michigan Wolverine, and no transfer decision has been announced. But after Saturday’s stunning benching, what once seemed unthinkable has become a legitimate question heading toward the 2027 season.