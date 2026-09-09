Bryce Underwood Brushes Off Kyle Whittingham’s Warning

Even though the Michigan Wolverines took down the Western Michigan Broncos 13-12 in the first game of the season, there were many struggles for quarterback Bryce Underwood. He completed only 54.5% of his passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Underwood also rushed for 47 yards on nine carries and one touchdown, along with averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Underwood is in his sophomore season with Michigan. Even though he is a former five-star recruit, it feels like his job as the starting quarterback is in jeopardy. Backup quarterback Tommy Carr could enter the game at any moment in Week 2 against the Oklahoma Sooners if head coach Kyle Whittingham does not like what he sees.

Whittingham said about Underwood’s job security, “It’s not something that’s infinite. At some point, we’ve got to turn a corner.”

Underwood spoke to the media on Wednesday. He was asked about his job security and the comments that Whittingham recently made. Underwood said, “There were comments about that? That’s cool. I didn’t see that.” He must not be worried about his job security for now.

If Underwood were to struggle again against the Sooners, there will be questions asked once again to Whittingham about if he will go with Carr at quarterback or not. The fact that Underwood didn’t know about Whittingham’s comments is very intriguing. He may not care right now about not losing his job, but he will care when he potentially gets benched against the Sooners or at a later date.